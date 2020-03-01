Manchester United are reportedly tracking 18-year-old defender Nathan Collins.

The 18-year-old has made 12 appearances for Stoke City’s senior team so far. He has also featured in five matches for the reserve team. Collins is yet to make his international debut for Ireland but was named in the preliminary squad for their matches against New Zealand and Denmark in November.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are interested in the teenager and one of their scouts is tracking his progress.

Collins has been a part of Stoke since 2016 when he joined their youth team from Irish club Cherry Orchard. He has made a total of 15 appearances for the senior team so far.

The 18-year-old has featured sporadically for Stoke this season so far, making only three starts. Given the fact that Collins signed a new five-year contract last July according to the club’s official website, it’s fair to say that he sees him as a key part of their future.

A move to Manchester United could be good for the teenager’s development but he could get more first team football if he stays at Stoke. Hence, it might be better for Collins to stay with the Potters for a while before making a move elsewhere.