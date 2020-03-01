Newcastle supporters are unlikely to be pleased with the transfer news that they’re waking up to this Sunday morning.

According to the Chronicle, highly-rated teenager Matty Longstaff now has an offer to consider from an unnamed ambitious European club.

The youngster has yet to receive a counter-offer from the Magpies according to Chronicle, and that could be a concern for manager, Steve Bruce.

“Look we want them to stay here,” Bruce said earlier in the year when questioned about the situations of both Matty and Sean Longstaff, per Chronicle.

With The Shields Gazette also reporting that a potential £340m takeover of the club was less likely to happen now, news that Longstaff could be allowed to leave would be another reason for supporters of the club to round on owner, Mike Ashley.

The Longstaff brothers are local Geordie lads, and as such are much more relatable to the thousands who turn up to St. James’ Park.

If one or either went elsewhere, it would, again, send totally the wrong message as to where Newcastle are heading as a club.

The Mirror report that club and agent want the pair to stay with Newcastle “for a long time,” but with the season beginning to wind down already, the chances of Matty Longstaff walking out of the exit door are getting bigger by the day.