Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides injury update on Marcus Rashford

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that it may take another couple of months before Marcus Rashford can be back in action.

The 22-year-old has had a pretty good season so far, netting 19 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions. However, a back injury sustained during an FA Cup fixture against Wolves in January has seen him sidelined.

Solskjaer has said that Rashford is eager to be back during the end of the season. As quoted by Daily Mail, the Manchester United manager said: “The scan came back quite positive. We cant rush it and it’ll probably be another couple of months before we see him but when he’s fit, he will be stronger for it. He’s around the place, in the dressing-room before games, at half-time. He wants the boys to do well so he can come back and play in the Europa League, the FA Cup Final. He wants to be there when the business end comes.”

Solskjaer’s comments will be good news for Gareth Southgate as Rashford would be someone England will count on during the Euros which commence in the summer.

The 22-year-old’s absence is undoubtedly a big blow for Manchester United given that the next few months will be very crucial for them. However, it’ll be good for the team if he is able to return during the final few matches of the season.

Manchester United take on Everton at Goodison Park today and a win could see them just one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea.