It’s interesting that Barcelona have ditched their historical strategy of bringing through young players in favour of going for more of a “galatico” approach, but it’s not really paid off.

Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann have all arrived for big money, but none of them have truly established themselves as a star at the club.

Coutinho now plays for Bayern with Dembele never looked like first choice before his injury, but Griezmann does at least get to play regularly.

It’s not clear if he’s just burnt out from playing for Diego Simeone for all those years, lacks confidence or just isn’t good enough, but he’s been poor again tonight against Real Madrid.

He missed the best chance of the game and looks hesitant on the ball, and these fans have been quick to slate him for his performance:

Iv said it since his athletico days and il say it again anton griezmann is over rated i dont see the fuss — glenn moffett (@moffo2804) March 1, 2020

My goodness Griezmann’s positioning in the final third is horrendous. — BarcAddicts ? (@BarcAddicts) March 1, 2020

GRIEZMANN making bad choice after bad choice. sigh — The Elitist (@RoDiinho) March 1, 2020

Frankie and Griezmann have got to be better. Really poor decision making in that first half from both of them.#RMABAR #ElClasico — All Things Messi ? (@MJSnow25) March 1, 2020

Honestly believe Griezmann ismore of a liability rather than an asset in front of goal for #Barcelona #ElClasico — Noah Abbott (@Abbottron57) March 1, 2020

2 on 1. Semedo on the wing. All the space in the world in the box and Griezmann runs straight towards the only defender. He’s making me miss the Uruguayan — Taz (@TazMfer) March 1, 2020

You could also point to him being played wide left rather than through the middle as a reason for his lack of confidence and conviction, but something needs to change.

Perhaps a big goal in the second half will see his confidence return, but he’s clearly not lived up to his reputation so far.