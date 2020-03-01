Menu

“Over rated”: These fans slam misfiring Barcelona star after poor first half vs Real Madrid

It’s interesting that Barcelona have ditched their historical strategy of bringing through young players in favour of going for more of a “galatico” approach, but it’s not really paid off.

Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann have all arrived for big money, but none of them have truly established themselves as a star at the club.

Coutinho now plays for Bayern with Dembele never looked like first choice before his injury, but Griezmann does at least get to play regularly.

It’s not clear if he’s just burnt out from playing for Diego Simeone for all those years, lacks confidence or just isn’t good enough, but he’s been poor again tonight against Real Madrid.

He missed the best chance of the game and looks hesitant on the ball, and these fans have been quick to slate him for his performance:

You could also point to him being played wide left rather than through the middle as a reason for his lack of confidence and conviction, but something needs to change.

Perhaps a big goal in the second half will see his confidence return, but he’s clearly not lived up to his reputation so far.

