Everton are reportedly demanding £40 million for centre-back Mason Holgate.

The 23-year-old has featured in 25 matches for the Toffees this season so far, scoring a goal against Watford in the Carabao Cup while providing three assists.

Holgate has been linked to Manchester City lately with the Mirror claiming that Pep Guardiola’s side were interested in signing him. Now, Football Insider claim that Everton are demanding £40 million for the 23-year-old whose current contract with the Merseyside club expires in 2022.

Holgate has made 73 appearances for the Toffees’ senior team so far since joining them from Barnsley, scoring a goal while providing three assists.

There’s a good chance Man City would try to sign some defensive reinforcements in the summer as the team’s defenders haven’t done too well while Aymeric Laporte injured. Holgate has done well for Everton and he could be a suitable addition in Guardiola’s squad. However,the Toffees would most likely want to keep the 23-year-old and could try to tie him down to a new contract.