At the conclusion of the Watford v Liverpool game on Saturday, the 3-0 result for the hosts would surely have surprised many.

After all, Nigel Pearson’s side are in the midst of a relegation battle and scrapping for points, whilst the Reds were easing their way to the Premier League title and hoping to do so unbeaten.

Three second-half goals put paid to those ambitions, and RB Leipzig were quick to respond to the official Liverpool Twitter account posting news of the loss.

Timo Werner, RB Leipzig’s highly-rated 23-year-old striker, is keen to see if Liverpool will make a move for his services, according to The Athletic, so the club’s use of the player in a tweeted response set tongues wagging.

It showed Werner looking at a mobile phone, the inference of course being that he had just seen the Liverpool score.

A look of utter surprise on the player’s face before he turns to face the camera is some epic trolling from the German outfit.