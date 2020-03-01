Real Madrid willing to pay €60m for Ligue 1 starlet

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to pay €60 million for Eduardo Camavinga.

The 17-year-old has been in fine form for Rennes who are currently third in the Ligue 1 so far. Camavinga has made 34 appearances across all competitions this season so far, netting a goal against Lyon while providing an assist against PSG.

The teenager has been linked to Real Madrid lately with Marca (as cited by the Express) claiming that Zinedine Zidane is an admirer of the player. A recent report from Spanish magazine Don Balon states that Los Blancos are willing to pay €60 million for Camavinga. It is also claimed that Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing the defender as well.

Camavinga is currently one of the finest young talents in Ligue 1 and has done pretty well for Rennes despite being only 17. It’s no surprise that he has attracted interest from other top European clubs. The teenager would be a fine addition to Real Madrid’s squad as they need a backup option for Casemiro. However, given the Brazilian’s form, it seems highly unlikely that Camavinga would be a regular.

Hence, it could be better if the 17-year-old stays at Rennes and enjoys frequent first-team opportunities before making a move elsewhere.

