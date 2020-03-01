Rio Ferdinand hails Bruno Fernandes’ impact on this particular Man United star

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has hailed the instant impact of January signing Bruno Fernandes’, according to the Mirror.

The Portuguese midfielder has been involved in the thick of the action for United, scoring two goals and assisting two goals in his first five appearances for the Red Devils.

Ferdinand has hinted that the playmaker’s performance have had a positive impact on one particular Manchester United midfielder that was perhaps struggling before Fernandes’ arrivals.

Speaking on his YouTube channel about Fernandes and his impact on the pitch, as quoted by the Mirror, Ferdinand said:

“He’s come in and he’s been a breath of fresh air,”

“There’s no heirs and graces and he looks like he’s come in and is someone who wants to play football and enjoys his football.”

“He’s somebody who is going to have an impact and have an influence on other people it seems. He’s come in and I’m seeing improvements in other people’s performances.”

Ferdinand was particularly pleased with the Portuguese star’s influence on Spanish playmaker Juan Mata:

“Mata for one, him and Mata have linked up very well. He plays the ball in to people, his awareness of space and people around him is phenomenal.”

Mata has played at a high level for years now but the Spaniard’s performances have dipped in recent seasons, the former Valencia and Chelsea star certainly seems more dangerous in the final third since Fernandes’ arrival.

The Portuguese midfielder signed from Sporting Lisbon in January and has quickly adapted to life in the Premier League.

Fernandes has, in a short space of time, asserted himself on the United squad and is delivering stellar performances for the Red Devils already.

Paul Pogba is yet to return from injury for the Old Trafford outfit but at the moment, Bruno Fernandes is filling in for the French midfielder and doing a superb job in the middle of the park for the Red Devils.