Real Madrid are reportedly eager to seal an ambitious transfer swoop for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to replace Gareth Bale in their front three.

Salah has established himself as one of the best players in the world during his time at Anfield, and he’d certainly fit in as a ‘Galactico’ signing at the Bernabeu.

According to Don Balon, Real could be ready to part ways with Bale to make room for Salah, who’d likely cost around £107.5million.

The report also links Bale as a possible target for Tottenham, so it could be that the north London side will majorly benefit from Salah leaving Liverpool.

The Egypt international would of course be a loss for the Premier League as a whole after his marvellous displays in his time in England, but the return of Bale could be exciting for neutrals everywhere.

The Welshman was electrifying in his first spell with Tottenham, and it could be good for him to return to Spurs in a bid to revive his career.

Bale has not always had the easiest of times in Madrid but Spurs fans and Premier League viewers in general will know he can do so much better.