Solskjaer on De Gea’s mistake and VAR drama during Man United vs Everton

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke out following David De Gea’s costly mistake and the late disallowed goal for Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton in this afternoon’s Premier League clash.

De Gea committed a huge mistake and was duly punished, the Spaniard delayed with his attempts to pass or clear the ball and was eventually closed down by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The forward blocked De Gea’s clearance and the ball was deflected into the back of the net.

According to the Mirror via BBC Sport, Solskjaer believes that this kind of goal is bound to happen occasionally if goalkeepers ‘take too long on the ball’.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts to David De Gea’s mistake and late drama in Manchester United’s game against Everton

Here’s what the United boss had to say on De Gea’s blunder:

“It’s something that happens in football once in a while if you take too long on the ball.”

“Calvert-Lewin always chases everything and it’s unfortunate that it goes in the goal. We responded and got the goal we deserved.”

Everton were also denied a late winner by VAR because Sigurdsson was adjudged to have been offside and interfering with play after Calvert-Lewin’s effort deflected into the United net.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea star to miss Liverpool clash to instead play with Under-23s on Monday ‘Where’s Mendy?’ – These Real Madrid fans react to lineup for El Clasico vs Barcelona Barcelona line up vs Real Madrid confirmed: These fans show delight as Barca stalwart misses out

Here’s Solskjaer’s thoughts on the VAR drama:

“It was a lively end to the game,”

“We thought we could and should have won it and then it was drama at the other end.”

“David [De Gea] told me he gets distracted because he [Gylfi Sigurdsson] is there. His save to his right was fantastic, I was 100% sure that would be a goal.”

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti then received a red card from the referee after the full-time whistle after the Italian manager confronted the referee following the disallowed goal.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer left Goodison park lucky to have secured a draw.

The Manchester outfit missed a glorious opportunity to pick up all three points on a weekend where top four rivals Chelsea and Spurs both slipped up.