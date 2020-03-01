It’s another day of Premier League football, which means another day of pundit Graeme Souness having a go at Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba for no particular reason.

The France international has not had the best of times as a United player, but his latest crimes seem to be shooting hoops or dancing at a wedding taking place only in Souness’ brain.

‘I see him dancing at a wedding, I see him shooting hoops. Just the cynic in me thinks he doesn’t want to play for Manchester United.’ ? Graeme Souness having a go at Paul Pogba klaxon ?pic.twitter.com/gfSpay3w1t — Metro Sport (@Metro_Sport) March 1, 2020

Even Sky Sports host David Jones called Souness out on his weird obsession with Pogba, saying he can’t just criticise him every week, even when he’s not playing.

Pogba hasn’t played much for Man Utd lately, but for fans wondering where he is, it’s clear he’s living rent-free in Souness’ head.