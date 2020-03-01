These fans question if Real Madrid need Eden Hazard after Vinicius Jr lights up the Clasico

Although Real Madrid tend to buy in younger players rather than promote their own youngsters, there’s a sign that the roles are reversing between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

While Barca are still trying to rely on the ageing legs of Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique alongside wasting millions on Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann, it looks like youth might be leading the way for Real Madrid.

Vinicius Jr was the main difference between the sides tonight, but they also have Fede Valverde doing great things, while players like Martin Odegaard, Rodrygo and Renier Jesus could have big roles soon.

There’s no doubt that Eden Hazard was the big signing last Summer, but he’s struggled for form and fitness, so it’s only natural to wonder if Real actually need him.

These fans were quick to point that out after the result tonight:

Hazard went to Real Madrid to be in Vinicius Junior shadows. Tragic ? — ???? (@moussakallam38) March 1, 2020

Vinicius is better than Hazard that’s it that’s the tweet — Lil Tikka (@Realsavage394) March 1, 2020

This vinicius performance outshone any hazard game since he joined real madrid — Lester (@lester_kn) March 1, 2020

Vinicius definitely gonna bench Hazard — PAT (@ForgetPat) March 1, 2020

With Vinicius in such fine form Hazard might as well be getting ready to go back to Chelsea next season. — Ed (@_TweetEd_) March 1, 2020

Real Madrid absolutely dominated the entire second half. Vinicius is a star in the making! Hazard who? — Mohamed Haji (@RealMohamedHaji) March 1, 2020

Fantastic performance by Madrid all round. Vinicius seriously made a case for himself and performed better than what I’ve ever seen from Hazard in a Madrid shirt — SYLVIA (@Sylvia_Ikeji) March 1, 2020

Such a shame that Ter Stegen couldn’t save face for you. Vinicius jr is outperforming Hazard and we love it. — UGLY. (@Ru_NRD) March 1, 2020

It could be a massive choice for Zidane to make. Hazard is clearly superior in a technical sense, but there’s something to be said for raw pace that can terrify a full back, so the Brazilian might be the better long term option.

It would be a big call to write off Hazard at this point, but it’s not impossible if Vinicius can keep this up.