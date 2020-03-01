Menu

“Time to get rid”: These fans demand Man United turn to impressive loanee after another dreadful David de Gea mistake

It’s strange that Man United have been so reliant on David de Gea for so long, but there’s now a possible argument that he could be holding them back at times.

Over the past few years he legitimately looked like one of the best keepers in the world, but that’s disappeared this season and the mistakes are coming with an alarming regularity.

Today’s mistake was possibly the worst of the lot, he took an age to decide to kick the ball upfield, but all he actually managed to do was kick it against Dominic Calvert-Lewin to gift Everton the opening goal.

You always had to wonder how long it would be before some fans started to demand a change between the sticks. It’s hard to say that Sergio Romero would be an immediate upgrade this season, but it’s being pointed out on Twitter that Dean Henderson will come back in the Summer:

It would be interesting to see if Henderson could step up to take over at Old Trafford. It’s easy to point out that he’s playing for a lesser team and that comes with less pressure, but let’s also remember that Sheffield United are only one point behind United as it stands.

De Gea might have the rest of the season to redeem himself, but more of this form will lead to some serious questions in the Summer.

