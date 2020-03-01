It’s strange that Man United have been so reliant on David de Gea for so long, but there’s now a possible argument that he could be holding them back at times.

Over the past few years he legitimately looked like one of the best keepers in the world, but that’s disappeared this season and the mistakes are coming with an alarming regularity.

Today’s mistake was possibly the worst of the lot, he took an age to decide to kick the ball upfield, but all he actually managed to do was kick it against Dominic Calvert-Lewin to gift Everton the opening goal.

You always had to wonder how long it would be before some fans started to demand a change between the sticks. It’s hard to say that Sergio Romero would be an immediate upgrade this season, but it’s being pointed out on Twitter that Dean Henderson will come back in the Summer:

In all seriousness, time to get rid of De Gea and play Dean Henderson. — Richie Haddad (@Richie_Haddad17) March 1, 2020

The sooner utd get Dean Henderson between their stick the better. De Gea thinks he is better than he currently is — samantha (@mumba88) March 1, 2020

It’s actually time to sell de gea and bring back dean henderson #MUFC — sam (@samuel_pufc) March 1, 2020

@ManUtd we need to bring back @deanhenderson asap David’s needs some real competition now ffs #EVEMUN — Lassy (@iam_lassy) March 1, 2020

It’d be good business for United if they sell David De Gea and promote Dean Henderson. — Frankie (@fptaylor_) March 1, 2020

Dean Henderson needs to start for us next season — ?Marko? (@marko_red) March 1, 2020

Dean Henderson is so much better than David Dagea this season…. — Ali (@TheQazalbash) March 1, 2020

It would be interesting to see if Henderson could step up to take over at Old Trafford. It’s easy to point out that he’s playing for a lesser team and that comes with less pressure, but let’s also remember that Sheffield United are only one point behind United as it stands.

De Gea might have the rest of the season to redeem himself, but more of this form will lead to some serious questions in the Summer.