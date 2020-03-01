Liverpool are reportedly lining up a transfer bid for Norwich City star Todd Cantwell after his superb season in the Premier League.

The Reds are reportedly set to lose two key attacking midfield players this summer, with Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri poised for exits from Anfield after a lack of playing time.

According to a report from the Mirror, Cantwell could be the player lined up for that role at Liverpool, and it’s certainly easy to imagine he’ll be on the move to a bigger club soon.

The 22-year-old looks a player with a big future after catching the eye in the Premier League this season, though his Norwich side face a major fight to survive relegation.

That will surely see a big prospect like Cantwell move on, and it looks like Liverpool are serious about snapping him up.

Manchester United and Tottenham have also been linked with the England youth international in recent times, but linking up with Jurgen Klopp would surely be the most appealing destination for him right now.