‘VAR player of the season’ – These Man United fans react to draw vs Everton

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw with Everton this afternoon, the result is a massive blow to the Red Devils’ hopes of cutting the gap on rivals Chelsea in the fourth place.

The Manchester outfit fell behind in the early stages of the clash after David de Gea’s shocking mistake led to a goal for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Red Devils looked shaky in defence for the majority of the game, fortunately January signing Bruno Fernandes got the side back on level terms with a long-range strike in the 31st minute.

United were actually very close to losing the game in the final minutes, but a controversial VAR decision ruled out a second goal for Calvert-Lewin.

Here’s how some Man United supporters reacted to the performance:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side looked lacklustre for far too much of this afternoon’s game, especially the second-half.

The Red Devils have wasted a solid opportunity to build some momentum to take into the business end of the season, rivals Chelsea and Spurs both dropped points this weekend – which makes United’s woes even more impactful.

