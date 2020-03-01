Video: Big Problems for Aston Villa as Rodri puts Man City 2-0 up in the Carabao Cup Final

This was one of those games where you felt Aston Villa has to keep things tight to have any chance of winning, but that’s all gone out the window now.

Sergio Aguero put City ahead earlier in the game, and a fairly simple Rodri header from a corner has made it 2-0 to City:

Controversy at Wembley! #MCFC are awarded a corner when a goal kick should have been given and Rodri rises highest in the box to double their advantage. Watch #AVFC v #MCFC in the #CarabaoCupFinal live on Sky Sports Football and follow it here: https://t.co/mORPrF0iHX pic.twitter.com/u1lQwgKSlx — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 1, 2020

It will be incredibly frustrating for Villa to concede a goal like this. You probably expect City to play nice football and they might cut you open at times, but a simple header from a corner is something any team can do.

The fans may point to the fact that it should’ve been a goal kick, but your defender needs to at least match the run of the attacker in that situation.