Menu

Video: Big Problems for Aston Villa as Rodri puts Man City 2-0 up in the Carabao Cup Final

Aston Villa FC Manchester City
Posted by

This was one of those games where you felt Aston Villa has to keep things tight to have any chance of winning, but that’s all gone out the window now.

Sergio Aguero put City ahead earlier in the game, and a fairly simple Rodri header from a corner has made it 2-0 to City:

It will be incredibly frustrating for Villa to concede a goal like this. You probably expect City to play nice football and they might cut you open at times, but a simple header from a corner is something any team can do.

The fans may point to the fact that it should’ve been a goal kick, but your defender needs to at least match the run of the attacker in that situation.

READ MORE: Video: Sergio Aguero’s tidy finish hands Man City lead in Cup Final vs Aston Villa

More Stories Rodri