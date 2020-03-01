Menu

Video: Bruno Fernandes proves his worth with long range equaliser for Man United vs Everton

Everton FC Manchester United FC
David de Gea might be thankful for this goal from Bruno Fernandes for a couple of reasons.

Firstly it cancels out Everton’s opener which was the result of a shocking mistake from the Spaniard, plus he’s no longer the only keeper on the pitch who should take the blame for a goal.

Bruno Fernandes arrived for €55m according to the BBC, and he’s shown his class straight away. He’s instantly provided some creativity in the midfield and this goal today came at a vital time.

It’s a great hit, but Jordan Pickford needs to save this:

It’s been an entertaining game with both sides looking like scoring whenever they get forward, so don’t be surprised if there’s more goals in this one.

