Video: Calvert-Lewin scores for Everton after horror De Gea blunder for Man United

In the third minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Everton and Manchester United, the Toffees took the lead after a horrific blunder from David de Gea.

With the ball being played back to De Gea from a free-kick, the Spaniard attempted to clear the ball, but his effort was deflected into the back of the net by a rushing Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Take a look at Everton’s early opener below:

Pictures from RMC Sport.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men have disrupted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s game plan by taking an early lead. Can the Red Devils get back into this clash?

