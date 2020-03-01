Video: €120m Griezmann misses a huge chance to put Barcelona ahead against Real Madrid

The Clasico is still stuck with both teams trying to figure each other out, but Barcelona have had the best chance yet.

It’s interesting that Real Madrid had a very similar situation just moments before, but Marcelo failed to pick out Isco.

Barca then broke up the pitch and Antoine Griezmann was presented with a massive chance, but he never looks convincing and scoops it over the bar:

? First real chance of the game falls to Antoine Griezmann, but he blazes it over! ? Both teams enjoying spells of possession without really threatening early on pic.twitter.com/nUIqEMSBKa — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) March 1, 2020

The BBC reported that Barca paid €120m to sign the Frenchman in the Summer, and for that money he would be expected to at least hit the target.

You have to think that Luis Suarez would’ve tucked that one away, so that could be a huge moment in this game.