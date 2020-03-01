Menu

Video: Heroic save onto the post from Claudio Bravo secures victory against Aston Villa

Aston Villa FC Manchester City
It looked like Man City would run out easy winners this afternoon after they went 2-0 up, but Aston Villa have done well to make it competitive and they came so close to grabbing a late equaliser.

Claudio Bravo was hailed as a big signing when he arrived, one who would help City to play out from the back. He’s become a forgotten man since the arrival of Ederson, but this will go down as a huge moment to help them win the cup.

READ MORE: Video: Samatta scores for Aston Villa in Cup Final after Stones’ blunder for Man City

It comes at him quickly but he does well to get both hands on it and force it against the post and out to safety:

It looks like he might have injured himself afterwards although that could just be some play acting to waste time.

