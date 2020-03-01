Video: Man United’s Harry Maguire fortunate after risky error vs Everton

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire experienced a dangerous lapse in concentration in the 15th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash against Everton.
The England international came across the box to clear the ball, the centre-back’s attempt to get rid went sideways as he completely mis-kicked the ball.
Some United fans will be worried to see that their leader is making mistakes like this at the back, especially in a game where a defensive error has already cost the Red Devils dearly.
Manchester United paid £80m for Harry Maguire.
EIGHTY MILLION POUNDS pic.twitter.com/c8r5zHFmlU
— Callum Eakins (@CallumEakins1) March 1, 2020
£80mil 80 million for this???
Maguire is a fraud. pic.twitter.com/2vnP7KmD7u
— Lee Camilleri (@leecam82) March 1, 2020
Fortunately for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, the defender managed to recover from the error and the Red Devils eventually cleared the ball.