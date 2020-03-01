Menu

Video: Man United’s Harry Maguire fortunate after risky error vs Everton

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire experienced a dangerous lapse in concentration in the 15th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash against Everton.

The England international came across the box to clear the ball, the centre-back’s attempt to get rid went sideways as he completely mis-kicked the ball.

Some United fans will be worried to see that their leader is making mistakes like this at the back, especially in a game where a defensive error has already cost the Red Devils dearly.

Fortunately for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, the defender managed to recover from the error and the Red Devils eventually cleared the ball.

