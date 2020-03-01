Video: Mariano makes an instant impact and puts Real Madrid 2-0 up against Barcelona

You could be forgiven for forgetting that Mariano was still actually on the books at Real Madrid, but he’s shown he’s not just at the club to make up the numbers tonight.

He’s barely played this season, and he was barely on the pitch before he sealed the victory with the last touch of the game.

It’s a great touch and a confident finish from someone making his first La Liga appearance of the season:

? MARIANO! ? 30 seconds into his first appearance of the season, Mariano gets a second for Madrid! ? Real Madrid beat FC Barcelona 2-0 in #ElClasico, go back to the top of the table pic.twitter.com/L8xZqMVfPP — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) March 1, 2020

It seals a deserved victory for Real Madrid after a poor showing from Barcelona’s big players. Gerard Pique looked old and hesitant for the goal, Antoine Griezmann disappeared in the second half and Lionel Messi was very poor.

This puts Real Madrid top of the league again, and they have to be favourites for the league after this.