Video: Samatta scores for Aston Villa in Cup Final after Stones’ blunder for Man City

In the 41st minute of this afternoon’s Carabao Cup Final between Manchester City and Aston Villa, the Villains were handed a lifeline by Mbwana Samatta.

England international John Stones made a costly mistake as he tripped up and fell to the floor, leaving Villa ace Anwar El-Ghazi free to charge down the wing.

The wideman floated a dangerous cross into the box and Mbwana Samatta pulled off a superb diving header to pull a goal back for the West Midlands outfit before halftime.

Take a look at the Tanzanian’s lovely header below:

Out of nowhere, #AVFC are back in it! John Stones loses his footing and El Ghazi swings in a lovely cross which Samatta heads home! Watch #AVFC v #MCFC in the #CarabaoCupFinal live on Sky Sports Football and follow it here: https://t.co/mORPrF0iHX pic.twitter.com/5AekNsN64t — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 1, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports.