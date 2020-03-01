Menu

Video: Samatta scores for Aston Villa in Cup Final after Stones’ blunder for Man City

Aston Villa FC Manchester City
In the 41st minute of this afternoon’s Carabao Cup Final between Manchester City and Aston Villa, the Villains were handed a lifeline by Mbwana Samatta.

England international John Stones made a costly mistake as he tripped up and fell to the floor, leaving Villa ace Anwar El-Ghazi free to charge down the wing.

The wideman floated a dangerous cross into the box and Mbwana Samatta pulled off a superb diving header to pull a goal back for the West Midlands outfit before halftime.

Take a look at the Tanzanian’s lovely header below:

Pictures from beIN Sports.

