Video: Scourge of Liverpool Saul Niguez scores a stunner for Atletico Madrid vs Espanyol

It looked like a massive one-off result at the time, but perhaps the win for Atletico Madrid over Liverpool recently has planted the seed of doubt in the minds of Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The Spaniards are preparing to travel to Anfield in a couple of weeks to complete the job. Saul got the winner in the first game against Liverpool, and he still seems to be in fantastic form judging by this:

The technique and pure connection on the ball is a joy to see, and it shows that Atleti can get a goal out of nothing too.

Most fans would’ve expected Liverpool to turn them over in the return leg, but the shock loss to Watford yesterday has shown that anything is possible.