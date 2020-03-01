Video: Serge Aurier’s brilliant finish to make it 2-1 to Spurs vs Wolves

During stoppage time in the first-half of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter between Tottenham and Wolves, Spurs’ lead was restored after a moment of brilliance from Serge Aurier.
Dele Alli picked up the ball in the final third and laid the ball off to the marauding right-back, Aurier cut on to his weaker left foot and smashed the ball into the back of the net.
Take a look at the Ivorian’s brilliant finish below:
Serge Aurier ?
What a strike from the Tottenham defender ? pic.twitter.com/6mlCk3gPzx
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 1, 2020
Pictures from DAZN.
Rui Patricio was left completely rooted to his spot after Aurier’s strike, Jose Mourinho’s side will now be hoping to maintain their lead in a match that will be pivotal to their race for a top four spot this season.