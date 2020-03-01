Video: Serge Aurier’s brilliant finish to make it 2-1 to Spurs vs Wolves

During stoppage time in the first-half of this afternoon’s Premier League encounter between Tottenham and Wolves, Spurs’ lead was restored after a moment of brilliance from Serge Aurier.

Dele Alli picked up the ball in the final third and laid the ball off to the marauding right-back, Aurier cut on to his weaker left foot and smashed the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the Ivorian’s brilliant finish below:

Serge Aurier ? What a strike from the Tottenham defender ? pic.twitter.com/6mlCk3gPzx — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) March 1, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Roy Keane describes the extreme punishment he’d give to Manchester United’s David de Gea after error vs Everton Video: Man United’s Harry Maguire fortunate after risky error vs Everton Juventus put entire U23 squad in quarantine following three players testing positive for coronavirus

Pictures from DAZN.

Rui Patricio was left completely rooted to his spot after Aurier’s strike, Jose Mourinho’s side will now be hoping to maintain their lead in a match that will be pivotal to their race for a top four spot this season.