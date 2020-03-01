Menu

Video: Sergio Aguero’s tidy finish hands Man City lead in Cup Final vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa FC Manchester City
In the 20th minute of the Carabao Cup Final between Manchester City and Aston Villa, Pep Guardiola’s side took the lead after an instinctive finish from Sergio Aguero.

Defensive midfielder Rodri lobbed the ball into Phil Foden’s path and the tricky attacker nodded the ball down to Aguero with a clever header.

Aguero tucked the ball into the back of the net with a lovely first-time finish on the half-volley.

Take a look at the Argentinean talisman’s opener below:

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Aguero is always reliable for the Citizens in big games.

