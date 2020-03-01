Video: Ter Stegen makes an incredible save to deny Isco’s goal-bound stunner from distance

Sometimes you just presume a ball is destined for the net, so when it doesn’t go in it can take a few seconds to figure out what’s actually happened.

That’s one of those moments here after Isco’s stunning effort is going in the top corner, only for ter Stegen to appear from nowhere to make the flying save:

? UNBELIEVABLE SAVE FROM TER STEGEN! ? Isco’s strike was headed right for the top corner, but the Barca keeper produced a brilliant stop pic.twitter.com/nLeuAFGwcG — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) March 1, 2020

There’s been a lot of chances in the game but we’ve seen that both sides are struggling with the final ball or finish, so this could be a huge moment that secures at least a point for Barca.

Martin Braithwaite looks set to come on, so the stage is set for an amazing story.