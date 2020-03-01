Menu

Video: VAR steps in again to save Man United and disallows late Everton winner

Everton FC Manchester United FC
We’ve seen that Man United have been on the preferential end of a few VAR decisions lately, and this one will split opinion yet again.

There’s no doubt that the player on the floor is offside, but is he interfering with play? It’s hard to argue that de Gea makes the save if he isn’t there:

The major problem here is this isn’t a “black or white offside” it’s a judgement call over whether or not the player disrupts the keeper or has any impact on the ball going into the net.

Man United may argue that he ensures de Gea is un-sighted and also has to move his legs at the last moment to let it in, but it’s very harsh and Everton will be furious at this.

As expected, plenty of fans on Twitter have had their say too:

It’s clear that the Everton players and coaching staff felt very hard done by after the game, but this might prompt yet another debate about VAR and the application of the rules.

