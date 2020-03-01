Video: VAR steps in again to save Man United and disallows late Everton winner

We’ve seen that Man United have been on the preferential end of a few VAR decisions lately, and this one will split opinion yet again.

There’s no doubt that the player on the floor is offside, but is he interfering with play? It’s hard to argue that de Gea makes the save if he isn’t there:

NO GOAL! ? Dominic Calvert-Lewin finds the net with a deflected effort, although it’s controversially ruled out by VAR for offside! ? Watch on Sky Sports Premier League

The major problem here is this isn’t a “black or white offside” it’s a judgement call over whether or not the player disrupts the keeper or has any impact on the ball going into the net.

Man United may argue that he ensures de Gea is un-sighted and also has to move his legs at the last moment to let it in, but it’s very harsh and Everton will be furious at this.

As expected, plenty of fans on Twitter have had their say too:

Awful decision, ref had a shocker all game! — Michael Gibaut (@MgGibaut) March 1, 2020

United players are an embarrassment begging for that to be chopped off. — Pavel (@Pavelkennedy8) March 1, 2020

It’s clear that the Everton players and coaching staff felt very hard done by after the game, but this might prompt yet another debate about VAR and the application of the rules.