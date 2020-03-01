Video: Wonderful moment from Vinicius Jr as he fires Real Madrid in front against Barcelona

The game looked like it might drift away into a 0-0 draw, but the pace of Vinicius Jr has worried the Barcelona defence all night and he’s finally made the breakthrough.

You can see that Gerard Pique is scared to commit himself or make a challenge, and that is pivotal as he gets there too late to block it and it flies in at the near post:

? VINICIUS JUNIOR SCORES FOR MADRID! ? The Bernabeu erupts as the young Brazilian gives Zidane’s side the lead in #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/thQIsF2aDn — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) March 1, 2020

It came just moments after Martin Braithwaite came so close to a dream introduction, but this could really open up Barcelona now.

The pace of Vinicius could be even more threatening on the counter if Barca push men forward, so he might not be finished scoring for the night either.