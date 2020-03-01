Video:”He’s not a good goalkeeper” Roy Keane slams Jordan Pickford after conceding vs Man United

There seems to be a strange pattern with English goalkeepers where they burst onto the scene and look incredible, only for mistakes to take over and they become average very quickly.

It’s happened with David James, Joe Hart, Jack Butland, Ben Foster and now Jordan Pickford. Pickford often gets lauded for his ability to play out from the back, but he conceded another soft goal today.

Bruno Fernandes hits the ball well, but Pickford should still make the save and Roy Keane seemed very unimpressed with his efforts:

Roy Keane gets the first and the last word on Jordan Pickfordpic.twitter.com/KEC2aFvX48 — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) March 1, 2020

The pundits at least try to look at things in a balanced way to suggest the ball did move more than expected or to stick up for Pickford, but Keane seems unequivocal in his view that Pickford is just not very good.