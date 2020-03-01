News of Watford’s 3-0 drubbing of Premier League champions-elect, Liverpool, was scarcely believable, but the Hornets’ Troy Deeney has admitted that the hosts targeted a known weak spot in their opponents’ armoury.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been on the most epic of unbeaten runs in 2019/20 but it was brought to a grinding halt at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Ismaila Sarr’s quick-fire double set them on their way before Deeney put the icing atop the cake.

Talking to Sky Sports after the game, cited by Liverpool Echo, the striker couldn’t help aiming a bit of a dig at Reds defender Dejan Lovren.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful to Lovren and say he is the weaker of the two (Virgil Van Dijk being the other) but I knew he wanted to fight me as well, and that is my game, so if you want to try and fight me you are going to have to be in for a tough night.

“He is trying to fight me instead of watching the ball and we scored.”

It was an off night for Liverpool, but their form has dipped ever so slightly in recent weeks, with the team also suffering a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Indeed, it took a late comeback against West Ham at Anfield for Jurgen Klopp’s side to earn all three points on that occasion, but now the unbeaten run is finished, perhaps the defeat will give Liverpool renewed focus.

Deeney’s words will certainly give Dejan Lovren something to think about too.