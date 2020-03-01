‘Where’s Mendy?’ – These Real Madrid fans react to lineup for El Clasico vs Barcelona

Zinedine Zidane has made two changes to the Real Madrid team that started against Manchester City ahead of this evening’s mammoth El Clasico encounter with Barcelona.

Veteran full-back Marcelo comes in at left-back for French star Ferland Mendy. Zidane’s only other change to the starting eleven sees Toni Kroos take Luka Modric’s place in the lineup.

Mariano is perhaps the surprise name on the substitutes bench, the Spanish-Dominican takes the spot of Luka Jovic in the matchday squad.

Take a look at Los Blancos’ starting lineup for the crucial encounter below:

Here’s how some Madrid supporters have reacted to Zidane’s teamsheet:

Where’s Mendy? We always lose when Isco starts and there’s no RW. — Dylan Diegle (@DylanDiegle) March 1, 2020

Nooooooo why Marcelo — walesgolfmadrid (@walesgolfmadrid) March 1, 2020

WHERES FERLAND MENDY ARE U JOKING AJKHDSAKJHDSKA — ? (@kaydxt) March 1, 2020

Marcelo? We are done — Daki (@dakisco22) March 1, 2020

100% lose with marcelo in the starting XI , nice job Zidan for not playing your best player this season Mendy. — Endimiftari06 (@endimiftari06) March 1, 2020

Mendy ? — Khizer (@Khiz7ffs) March 1, 2020

Los Blancos need to bounce back after their 2-1 defeat to City, tonight gives Zidane the perfect chance to prove his team as real domestic and European contenders to the Madrid supporters.

Tonight’s clash will have a massive impact on the race for the La Liga title, Barcelona are two points ahead of Madrid and Los Blancos need a good result this evening in order to try and take pole position in the race for the title.