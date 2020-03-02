Arsenal close to agreeing five-year contract with promising youngster

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Arsenal are close to agreeing a new five-year contract with promising youngster Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners are working on extending the versatile starlet’s deal to 2025 and Schira claims that the club are ironing out the last few details of an agreement.

Saka has made 27 first-team appearances for the Gunners this season, the ace’s most impressive performances have come since being deployed as a makeshift left-back.

Saka has three goals to and nine assists to his name this term, the academy graduate is really beginning to establish himself as an important first-team player.

#Arsenal are working to extend the contract of Bukayo #Saka until 2025. Last details to finalize the deal. #transfers #AFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) March 1, 2020

Considering Saka’s solid performances this season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the youngster fast-tracked through England’s youth ranks.

Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal chiefs should be focused on tying down their promising talent as soon as possible, Saka’s versatility can make him a solid player for the Gunners for many years to come.