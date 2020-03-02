Leicester City star James Maddison has tweeted about a legendary goal scored by former Arsenal hero Dennis Bergkamp.

And right on cue, loads of Gooners are now getting rather excited about Maddison potentially coming to Arsenal some time soon, which, we’ll be honest, seems a tad ambitious.

Maddison has actually been linked with Arsenal in recent times, with Football Insider claiming manager Mikel Arteta has expressed a desire to bring the England international to the Emirates Stadium in conversations with close friends.

Maddison has shone for Leicester and would undoubtedly make a fine signing for the Gunners, but it’s hard to see them pulling another Nicolas Pepe-esque signing out of the hat two summers in a row.

The north Londoners are not usually the biggest spenders, and one imagines it’ll be harder to lure a talent like Maddison to the club if they’re out of the Champions League yet again next season, which seems likely.

Still, this lot think the 23-year-old may be sending a little message to AFC with his tweet complimenting Bergkamp…

Come to Arsenal! We need someone to fill Bergamp’s boots — Hugo Larsson (@hugo_larsson_26) March 2, 2020

You've gotta be an Arsenal fan right?! — Jess (@JessLouiseF) March 2, 2020

