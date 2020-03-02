Chelsea star Marcos Alonso has been singled out as having majorly benefited from the recent tactical change made by manager Frank Lampard.

The Spain international has looked back to his best in recent matches, scoring three goals in his last three games since Blues boss Lampard moved to a system with a back three and wing-backs.

Alonso has always looked best in this system, with his first season at Chelsea under Antonio Conte undoubtedly his best one so far in his Premier League career.

That year, CFC won the title playing a 3-4-3 formation, and Alonso was one of their stand-out performers in that system, though it’s not been used enough since then.

Garth Crooks noticed this as he singled out Alonso for praise in his team of the week column on BBC Sport, and he also praised the work done by Lampard at Stamford Bridge this season to get this struggling side punching above their weight.

He said: “The Chelsea left wing-back scores against Spurs, gets sent off against Bayern Munich and nets another two against Bournemouth – all in a week’s work. Alonso is back to his goalscoring best as Chelsea’s three at the back suits the Spain international.

“The Cherries should really count themselves very lucky because Alonso should have had a hat-trick and missed arguably his easiest chance of the game.

“Chelsea are fourth in the table and staring at the trap door in the Champions League. Nevertheless, the Blues are still punching above their weight and that is down to Frank Lampard.”