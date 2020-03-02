Concern for Arsenal as star stretchered off in early injury blow vs Portsmouth

Arsenal suffered an injury blow in the early stages of their FA Cup clash with Portsmouth on Monday night as Lucas Torreira was forced off on a stretcher.

The Gunners are looking to advance beyond the fifth round this week, as they try to put the disappointment of crashing out of the Europa League behind them.

It was a much changed line-up from coach Mikel Arteta, but Torreira was included in the starting XI to offer some much needed experience and solidity.

Unfortunately for the combative midfield ace, he was forced after just 16 minutes at Fratton Park, as after a heavy challenge he was seen grabbing his ankle and was clearly in real discomfort.

To add further concern for Arsenal, he was taken off on a stretcher, and so it remains to be seen just how serious the injury blow could be.

The 24-year-old has been a key figure so far this season, making 33 appearances across all competitions as he has been a vital presence in the heart of the Gunners midfield.

With that in mind, and especially with their FA Cup hopes on the line while they battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League in the coming months, the last thing Arsenal and Arteta need is to be without one of their key players.

Based on the pain he was in as he received medical attention and the fact that he was stretchered off, as seen in the clip below, there will be an anxious wait for further tests and scans to be carried out in order to determine the full extent of the problem.

We're being forced into an early change – with @LTorreira34 being carried off on a stretcher ? 0-0 ? (16) ? #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/JOAORnwUkP — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 2, 2020