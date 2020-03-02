Daniel Sturridge banned for four months just hours after Trabzonspor contract terminated

Daniel Sturridge has been banned from football for four months after breaching betting rules, dating back to a case first launched last summer.

The 30-year-old was initially given a six-week ban with four suspended, but the FA appealed against it and now that appeal board has not only banned him from football for four months, but he has also had a £150,000 fine doubled, as per BBC Sport.

SEE MORE: Daniel Sturridge linked with summer return to England after Trabzonspor contract terminated

It comes just hours after Trabzonspor officially announced that he would be leaving the club, with eyebrows perhaps raised given the impact he was making for the Turkish outfit this season.

Speculation immediately linked him with a move elsewhere this summer as he can’t join another club until the end of the season, but the reason behind his exit has seemingly now been revealed as this is ultimately surely why Trabzonspor decided to split ties.

Time will tell if Sturridge now launches an appeal of his own, but with the ban now taking him up to June, he’ll perhaps be willing to bide his time and wait until the summer to assess his options and look for a new challenge.

With that hefty fine in mind though and the fact that he turns 31 later this year, it will be interesting to see where he goes next as a move to MLS could perhaps be the more lucrative and rewarding switch at this stage of his career.