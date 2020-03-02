Wolves have been warned that Diogo Jota is “a Manchester United player if ever I saw one” by pundit Garth Crooks after he included him in his team of the week.

Jota has been one of the stand-out performers in Nuno Espirito Santo’s side this season, and he put in a particularly dazzling display this weekend as Wolves stunned Tottenham to come from behind and win 3-2 in north London.

United have a bit of a history with Portuguese players, having enjoyed the performances of Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani back in the day, and with January signing Bruno Fernandes making a great start to life at Old Trafford.

So it may be little surprise that Crooks, writing for BBC Sport, believes Jota looks like another Portuguese talent who could shine at Man Utd.

The Red Devils could do with a little more spark in their attack next season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side currently looking like just falling short in the race for that final Champions League spot.

Could Jota be the answer? After the 23-year-old’s exciting performance in this big win over Spurs, Crooks certainly seems to think so…

“The Wolves forward is scoring goals for fun,” Crooks said. “I must admit I thought Wolves’ Europa League commitments would find them out. On the contrary, they have developed them into a team who now must be taken seriously as Champions League contenders.

“I never thought I would be saying that but I certainly am now having seen them put Spurs away and dispatched Espanyol in midweek to the European scrapheap.

“Jota, however, is not just scoring some fabulous goals, he is also playing some wonderful football. His assist for Raul Jimenez to score Wolves’ winner – against a Tottenham side who thought they had won the fixture – epitomised the form the Portugal international is in.

“Beware Wolves, this is a Manchester United player if ever I saw one.”