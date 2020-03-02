Menu

Video: Everton fan looks absolutely distraught as he gets a Liverpool tattoo after losing bet

An Everton fan lost a bet and has had to get himself a Liverpool tattoo celebrating their likely Premier League title win this season.

Watch the hilarious video below as this man, Alan, looks absolutely distraught to have to betray his beloved Everton for their hated Merseyside rivals like this…

It must be bad enough for Evertonians seeing how happy Reds are this season, but for this one to actually have to get their success permanently etched onto him just seems unnecessarily cruel.

We imagine this will be one he ends up getting removed in the near future!