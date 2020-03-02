Former Arsenal youngster Anthony Stokes has reportedly been arrested at Gatwick Airport after getting off a plane.

The 31-year-old, currently playing in Iran with Persepolis, is said to have been arrested by armed cops due to an outstanding warrant.

A report from the Sun also adds that Stokes, who has previously been a star performer for Hibs and Celtic, also dodged training with his current club, blaming coronavirus.

This doesn’t exactly paint Stokes in a great light, but it remains to be seen what the outcome of all this will be.

One passenger is quoted by the Sun as saying: “I heard raised voices in the cabin and we were all told to stay in our seats for them to deal with someone on the plane.

“They asked for Mr Anthony C Stokes to come to the front of the plane with his luggage.

“He was walked off and I later saw him and another man standing by the baggage belts.”

The former Republic of Ireland international started his career in Arsenal’s youth system, but only played once for their first-team.

Since leaving the Gunners, Stokes has had a fairly nomadic career, but found a great deal of success in his time in Scottish football.