Good news for Liverpool: Double injury boost for Klopp vs Chelsea

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he has been handed a double injury boost ahead of their FA Cup clash against Chelsea on Tuesday night.

The Merseyside giants were left disappointed at the weekend as they suffered their first league defeat of the campaign after falling to 3-0 loss at Watford.

Coupled with their defeat to Atletico Madrid last month too, they’ll be desperate to rediscover the relentless form that they have displayed for almost the entire season as they close in on the Premier League title and remain in contention for other trophies.

It won’t be easy away at Chelsea in their fifth-round FA Cup encounter, but they’ve been given a big boost on the injury front with the expected return of two key individuals.

As confirmed on the club’s official site, both Joe Gomez and James Milner have been passed fit for the trip to west London after they both missed the game on Saturday evening.

Gomez’s return will undoubtedly be a big boost as he looks to shore things up at the back and partner Virgil van Dijk again, while Milner’s experience and quality will no doubt be crucial at this stage of the season while his versatility will offer a helping hand too.

“No new ones [injuries], I think,” Klopp is quoted as saying in the report above. “Joe and Millie are back. The others aren’t.”

That in turn means Jordan Henderson and Xherdan Shaqiri are still out, and so it remains to be seen when they might be back available for Klopp as Henderson’s influence and presence in the heart of the Liverpool midfield has arguably been missed most as they have stuttered slightly in the last two games without him.