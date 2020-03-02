‘It’s a big decision for Ole’ – Sky Sports pundit suggests Chelsea could swoop for Man Utd star amid doubts

Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness believes that Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have a big decision to make on David De Gea this summer.

The 29-year-old has been a fundamental figure for the Red Devils in recent years, but he arguably hasn’t been at his best so far this season.

Errors have started to creep into his game, as seen at the weekend against Everton, and so perhaps some question marks might be raised over his long-term standing as the No.1 choice for Man Utd.

Given his quality and experience, he’ll undoubtedly be seen as a key figure by Solskjaer, but Souness has suggested that particularly with Dean Henderson impressing on his loan spell again this season ahead of his return to Old Trafford in the summer, it could ask the question about De Gea’s future.

Firstly, that’s a big assumption that Henderson could displace the Spanish shot-stopper in itself, and secondly, it’s perhaps an even bigger stretch to suggest that Chelsea could be interested in raiding their rivals even though doubts remain over Kepa Arrizabalaga’s future after being dropped in recent weeks.

“I’m a big fan of Dean Henderson who is impressing at Sheffield United,” he is quoted as saying by the Sun. “De Gea I would imagine would be one of the best-paid players at United.

“Could you have him sitting on the bench on whatever he’s earning and not causing problems?

“Would there be takers for him? You look at the situation at Chelsea and they might make a nibble for him.

“It’s a big decision for Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] to make and that’s what he’s paid for. It’s a big, big call.”

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but if De Gea was to leave Man Utd any time soon, it would be a huge shock and arguably a big mistake on United’s part to allow him to join a direct rival in Chelsea where he would be a integral part of their plans if they decided to move on from Kepa.

That though shows that there are multiple pieces that need to fall into place for such a transfer merry-go-round to materialise, and so Souness has probably stretched a little too far on this occasion.