Manchester United are reportedly the clear front-runners in the transfer race for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The England international’s future has been the subject of much speculation for a while now, having set the Bundesliga alight with some stunning performances in the last couple of seasons.

It is little surprise, therefore, that Sancho now looks to be heading back to the Premier League, with the Telegraph explaining that Man Utd are in pole position for the 19-year-old’s signature in what is expected to be a record transfer for a Premier League club.

This follows Sancho also being linked strongly with Chelsea by France Football, while journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft, in the tweet below, says a trusted journalist told him he was set for Liverpool (though another also believed he was Old Trafford-bound)…

Where will Sancho play next season? I asked two “insider – journalists” here in Dortmund that question. They were both very clear!! One said Manchester United

The other one said Liverpool I will tell you WHY they said that @ViasportFotball pic.twitter.com/0E2YSGHKM6 — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) February 29, 2020

Sancho would be a superb signing for United if they can indeed pull it off, with the Red Devils in need of more quality in attack.

That could be why it seems Sancho is heading to MUFC rather than Liverpool, who are already well stocked in that department, which could hamper the youngster’s remarkable progress if it meant too much time sitting on the bench at Anfield.

This is a big blow for Chelsea, however, who surely needed Sancho the most as they’re yet to truly replace Eden Hazard since his move to Real Madrid.

The Blues did recently agree a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech next season, though, so it may be that he’s the player the west Londoners have in mind for that role.