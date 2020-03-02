According to Liverpool’s official website, Jurgen Klopp has revealed in today’s press conference that exciting youngster Harvey Elliott will miss the Reds’ FA Cup clash against Chelsea tomorrow night.

It’s not all doom and gloom for the tricky attacker though as Elliott has instead joined up with Liverpool’s Under-19s side for tomorrow’s UEFA Youth League tie against Benfica.

Liverpool U19s are currently top of their Youth League group, with 13 points from six games. Klopp also said that the 16-year-old has overcome a ‘little’ problem with his back to be fit for action.

Supporters shouldn’t be too disappointed though as Klopp also confirmed that promising talents Neco Williams and Ki-Jana Hoever are preparing with the first-team for tomorrow’s tie with the Blues.

Here’s what Klopp had to say on the Fulham academy graduate:

“Harvey went with the U19s, the others not. How I said, we have a big squad and we can make decisions and we will make decisions. ”

“It’s about who is ready for this game, how we can line up a team which we really think having fresh legs can fight really against this team, can defend Chelsea like they have to be defended and all these kind of things. That’s what the line-up is about.”

“We had a decision with Harvey and we had to make it a bit earlier because he had a little problem with his back on Friday, but it is good again and that’s why he can play there.”

Elliott has impressed in his seven outings for the first-team this season, the ace has been a bright spark in Liverpool’s rotated sides that have been used in the domestic cups this term.

The winger has made a brilliant start to life at Anfield and the England youth international is really starting to prove that he’s one of the country’s top talents in his age bracket.