Video: Benjamin Mendy steals camera and has fun on the pitch after Man City beat Aston Villa

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy has always been a bit of a character, and he enjoyed himself on the Wembley pitch after his side’s Carabao Cup final victory over Aston Villa yesterday.

The Frenchman didn’t actually play against Villa, but joked that he’s always playing even when he isn’t on the pitch…

Always playing (event when I don't play ?) … Im sorry @victoriahaydn ??? pic.twitter.com/WdhHY6Zs54 — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) March 1, 2020

See the video above as Mendy nicks a camera off City’s club photographer and enjoys himself by taking a few pictures.

MCFC were in good spirits after winning their third Carabao Cup final in a row yesterday with their 2-1 win over Villa.