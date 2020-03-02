Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly identified youngster Axel Tuanzebe and the returning Eric Bailly as two players who could save the club splashing out potentially as much as £100million on the transfer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international is one of the finest players in the world in his position after a great career in Serie A, and he’s long been linked with Man Utd and other major European clubs.

However, despite Solskjaer rating Koulibaly highly, he has a lot of faith in Bailly as long as he can maintain his fitness after his recent return from injury, while he also has high hopes for academy graduate Tuanzebe, according to the Evening Standard, who state Koulibaly would likely cost as much as £100m.

We’re not sure most Man Utd fans will be too happy to hear about this approach, which does seem rather risky after another season of under-achievement for the club.

The Red Devils have made some smart recent signings such as Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James and Harry Maguire, but more investment is surely needed to close the considerable gap on Liverpool and Manchester City.

Koulibaly looks just the kind of player United need, and it would be a big ask for Bailly and Tuanzebe to get to his level any time soon.

Still, MUFC fans do love seeing an academy player coming through, and Tuanzebe does look like he could have a fine career ahead of him if he fulfils his potential.