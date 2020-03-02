Bruno Fernandes shows elite mentality with response to his performance for Man Utd against Everton

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has criticised his own game despite putting in another superb performance in the team’s 1-1 draw with Everton at the weekend.

The Portugal international has become an instant hit at Old Trafford, scoring three times in his first five appearances for the Red Devils, including his first from open play to equalise against Everton at Goodison Park in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

Speaking after the game, however, Fernandes made it clear he felt he could have done better, suggesting some of his long-range shooting wasn’t up to scratch.

The 25-year-old had a tremendous scoring record during his time at previous club Sporting Lisbon, and it seems he’s intent on replicating those numbers here in England.

“In the second-half we created a lot of chances and the last minutes we had some chance to score and the last one with Ighalo if he scores there now we are talking about a different situation,” Fernandes said, as quoted by the Metro.

“Also I had some shots outside of the box and I can do much better, but obviously the game goes like this, and we need to focus on the game against Derby.”

He’s not got off to a bad start so far, and United fans will love that he’s still eager to improve even after making such a great first impression at Old Trafford.

That’s the mentality of winners that has been missing for too long now at MUFC.