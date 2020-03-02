Garth Crooks has teased Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba with the claim that January signing Bruno Fernandes it the club’s new golden boy.

The Portugal international has made a bright start to life at Old Trafford and looks like becoming everything United fans will have wanted from Pogba down the years.

It’s no secret that the France international has struggled to live up to expectations in his time in the Premier League, but Fernandes already looks a far better fit for the Red Devils after another fine performance this weekend.

The 25-year-old now has three goals in his first five games for Man Utd, and his long-range strike against Everton capped off another eye-catching display to earn him a place in Crooks’ team of the week on BBC Sport.

The pundit was full of praise for Fernandes, and suggested that Pogba might not be reacting too well to how quickly the former Sporting Lisbon man has settled in and endeared himself to United’s fans.

He said: “United’s draw at Everton was a fixture littered with errors. In fact, it would have been fitting for the hit single Things Can Only Get Better by D:Ream to have accompanied the players off the pitch. United’s David de Gea and Everton’s Jordan Pickford both had nightmares, while the normally mild-mannered Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti totally lost his cool and was sent off after the final whistle.

“Fortunately, United had Bruno Fernandes. His goal embarrassed Pickford, although to be fair to the England goalkeeper, he did recover somewhat. Fernandes is fast becoming the new golden boy at Old Trafford. I wonder how that is being greeted by Paul Pogba.”