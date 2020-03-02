Manchester United are reportedly interested in two strikers this summer worth a combined value of around £134million.

According to the latest Man Utd transfer news update from James Robson of the Evening Standard, the Red Devils are looking at a number of options up front this summer, with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and Lyon hit-man Moussa Dembele among their main targets.

This is not the first time United have been linked with Dembele, with the Mail recently reporting that he could cost them as much as £83m to bring to Old Trafford this summer.

Werner, meanwhile, has mainly been strongly linked with United’s rivals Liverpool, with The Athletic reporting that he has a £51m release clause in his current contract with Leipzig.

The Evening Standard explain that MUFC are after these players after failing to sign Erling Haaland in January – a move the club must be regretting hugely after his incredible start to life at Borussia Dortmund.

The report also names the likes of James Maddison, Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho and Kalidou Koulibaly as players on United’s radar, suggesting it could be a very big summer of spending.

Liverpool may be the more attractive destination for a player like Werner right now, though it is worth noting that he might do better to choose a club where he’d be guaranteed regular playing time week, in week out, which seems unlikely to be the case given the current quality and depth in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Attack makes sense as a priority for United, however, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had to cope with the injury to Marcus Rashford this season, which led them to the rather desperate loan signing of Odion Ighalo.

If the Premier League giants can land one of or indeed both of Dembele and Werner this summer, it could be fine business for the club to finally bring in the firepower they need.