Video: Marcelo makes amazing tackle to prevent big Lionel Messi chance for Barcelona in defeat to Real Madrid

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo made an incredible saving tackle to prevent what looked a big chance for Barcelona forward Lionel Messi in yesterday’s El Clasico match.

Watch below as the Argentine looks in on goal before Marcelo miraculously sprints back and gets a toe to the ball to clear the danger.

Marcelo with the masterclass

??? Ronaldo

Messi#ElClasico pic.twitter.com/0HMUXdYz7y — Ab Richard (@IfrekeRichard) March 1, 2020

Messi has so often been the hero in these fixtures, but Marcelo’s great defensive work here shows he’s surely also one of the all-time greats of this rivalry.

The Brazilian has been a tremendous servant for Los Blancos down the years and he’s still going strong to keep even the great Messi at bay.